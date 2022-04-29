Here’s how the iQoo Neo 6 SE design could look like

iQoo Neo 6 SE will be announced in China on May 6. The phone will be the successor to the iQOO Neo 5 SE which was announced last year. Now ahead of the launch, the company has started accepting pre-reservations of the phone via its official online store, JD.com and Suning.com.

iQoo Neo 6 SE Design

The listing on these online stores have revealed iQoo Neo 6 SE design as well as the colour option. As per them, the iQoo Neo 6 SE will come in orange and teal colours. There will be a triple rear camera setup placed in the upper left corner of the device. The iQoo branding is there in the bottom half of the phone. These renders reveal that the phone will have a similar design as its predecessor iQoo Neo 6 which has been announced in China recently.

Separately, the company shared teasers confirming that the phone will sport a 64-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone is also confirmed to pack a 4,700mAh battery pack with 80W flash charging support. The phone is claimed to be fully charged to 100 percent in just 30 minutes.

Recently, iQoo announced the launch of iQoo Neo 6 SE in China on Weibo. The launch will be held on May 6 at 7:30 PM local time, which is 5:30 PM Indian time. The phone will pack a Snapdragon 870 processor. Further, the company has also confirmed the phone will come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 80W fast charging.

As per leaks, the iQOO Neo 6 SE will come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED screen. It is also expected that the phone will run Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top.