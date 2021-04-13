Advertisement

Here's a list of LG smartphones that will receive future software updates till Android 13

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2021 12:10 pm

LG has shared an official list of smartphones that will receive software updates in the future. The list includes LG Wing that will even receive Android 13 update
After announcing that LG will be providing extended software support to its devices, the brand has now revealed a list of its smartphones that will be receiving future software updates from the brand and some of the devices including the LG Wing are listed to get even the Android 13 update whenever it arrives officially. 

 

The list comes from LG's South Korean and German websites that reveal which devices will get Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13. However, no release date has been confirmed as to when the smartphones will receive their desired updates. 

 

The list of smartphones that are supposed to get Android 11 as per the South Korea and Germany websites include:

 

LG Wing (South Korea, Germany)

LG Velvet LTE (South Korea, Germany)

LG Velvet (South Korea, Germany)

LG G8X (Germany)

LG G8S (Germany)

LG K52 (Germany)

LG K42 (Germany)

LG V50S (South Korea)

LG V50 (South Korea)

LG G8 (South Korea)

LG Q31 (South Korea)

LG Q51 (South Korea)

LG Q52 (South Korea)

LG Q61 (South Korea)

LG Q70 (South Korea)

LG Q92 (South Korea)

LG Q9 One (South Korea)

 

Out of the smartphones mentioned above, the LG Velvet has already received a stable Android 11 update while the LG G8x is speculated to get the update by Q3 2021. The rest of the phones listed on the German website are expected to get the update by Q4 of this year.

 

The LG phones that are to receive the Android 12 update as per the South Korea website list include:

 

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92

LG V50S

LG V50

 

LG phones to receive Android 13 as per the South Korea website include:

 

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG Wing

 

LG said that it will produce smartphones until the end of May to meet its existing supply orders, and deals with telcos and other partners. The company said that inventory of some existing models may still be available after that July 31 (date till which LG Mobile Division will exist) may be available for purchase.

 

Considering the LG Wing will get the same treatment in the Indian region as well, it is currently looking to be a deal one shouldn't miss as the smartphone is available with a massive discount of Rs 40,000 in India and is available for purchase for just Rs 29,999, whereas it launched with a price tag of Rs 69,990. 

