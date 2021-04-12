Advertisement

LG Wing is now selling for Rs 29,999: Is it worth buying?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 12, 2021 3:07 pm

Latest News

The LG Wing is now being sold with a huge discount of Rs 40,000 on its retail price, bringing down the effective cost to just Rs 29,999.
Advertisement

LG's announcement regarding its departure from the smartphone business meant the brand will be willing to sell its smartphones at a price lower than ever. And now, e-commerce website Flipkart has listed LG Wing for an all-time low price of Rs 29,999. 

 

To recall, the LG Wing was launched at a retail price of Rs 69,990 meaning the company is now willing to sell its unique Smartphone with a massive discount of almost Rs 40,000. This is LG's second time when it is selling one of its mainstream high-end smartphones at such a discount after selling the LG G8X ThinQ with a similar huge discount back in late 2020. 

 

The Rs 29,999 mark is for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Flipkart lists one-year warranty and five-year service for the LG Wing. The phone will go on sale at this low price point starting April 13 i.e. Tuesday and  comes in Aurora Grey and Illusion Sky colour options. The company during the announcement of the shut down of its smartphone division, also stated that the company will continue to sell products till inventory lasts, and plans to completely close down by July 31 this year.

 

Advertisement

LG Wing

 

Read More: LG makes an exit from smartphone business

 

This huge discount should be a result of stock clearance and along with the announcement it also revealed its plans for the after-sales service of the existing premium as well as budget smartphones from LG. It said the brand will offer extended software upgrades for its smartphones where its premium smartphone users can now get OS updates for three years, whereas the ones using LG's budget handsets can receive upgrades for up to two years.

 

This discount makes the LG Wing an appealing deal for those who really want this unique looking smartphone but haven't been able to because of the high price. And as LG has promised 3 years worth of upgrades, this looks like a great deal for a smartphone that has dual rotating displays and the buyers won't have to worry for future support from LG. But if you are still skeptical about the company's exit from smartphone business, you might as well look at other options in the market within a budget of Rs 30,000.

LG makes an exit from smartphone business

LG Rollable phone, LG V70 not to be developed, confirms LG

LG to provide 3 years of OS upgrades for existing premium phones

Latest News from LG Mobile

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a discount

Moto G60 to come with a 108MP camera sensor: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies