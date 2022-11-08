Havells Meditate Air Purifier launched in India

Havells has launched the Meditate Air Purifier in India is powered by the SpaceTech air purification technology developed In-house. The device also has a portable AQI monitor that displays parameters like air quality, battery life and fan speed and also acts like a remote for real-time air quality monitoring as well as controlling the device.

The product comes in Silver Satin colour and is priced at Rs 64,900. It will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon for purchase.

The Air Purifier from Havells is designed for large areas and differentiates itself from existing air purifiers with its external and portable air quality monitor. The portable controller, when placed close to the user, ensures that the main device is aware of the condition of the air surrounding the user and accordingly adjusts its fan speed to maintain good air quality around them.

Read More: Air Purifier Myths: Things you should not believe

The Air Purifier supports not only wireless charging but also has 360-degree purification, filter life indication, and is also Alexa and Google home enabled. Meditate air purifier uses 6 stages of intense air purification that uses evolved SpaceTech technology to remove the finest impurities.

The pre-filtration stage cleans the air of PM (Particulate Matter) by using an integrated filter (Pre-filter mesh, medical grade H14 HEPA filter & Granular activated carbon filter). The AQI monitor, on the other hand, has three capacitive touch buttons for power, mode, and toggle. The display shows important parameters like air quality, battery life and fan speed. This portable AQI monitor also acts like a remote for real-time air quality monitoring and controlling the device.