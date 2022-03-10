Blaupunkt 40-inch and 43 inch TVs launched in India starting at Rs 15,999

Blaupunkt, the German rooted audio-visual brand has today launched two new premium models 40-inch HD ready and the 43-inch FHD TV, to their portfolio in India. For the pricing, the 40-inch model will cost you Rs 15,999. The 43-inch, on the other hand, comes at 19,999.

The newly launched Blaupunkt TVs are designed and manufactured by SPPL. Both the TVs will be available to the customers on Flipkart from 12th March onwards.

The new range of TVs will be available to customers at a discount of upto 70% discount offered by Blaupunkt and a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card.

Last year, the brand introduced seven “Made in India” Smart TVs in the Indian market through an exclusive collaboration with the Indian contract manufacturer, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). The agreement mandates that The SPPL would carry out the branding, designing, packaging, and retail supply chain process for Blaupunkt in India.

Blaupunkt TVs Features

The TV supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. These models come with HDR10 to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors.

For audio puposes, there are 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing deep surround sound.

Powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv through the single touch of the remote.

Customers will receive a high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels comes with 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast.