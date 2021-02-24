Haier launches range of Android based AI enabled 4K Smart LED TVs at starting price of Rs 51,490

Haier’s new Android TV also comes with IoT features that allow the user to control smart devices with just a touch of a button or a voice command.

Haier has today announced the expansion of its Google-certified Android LED TV series in India. The new additions to the K-series include 108cm (43), 127cm (50), 146cm (58), 165cm (65), and 190cm (75) respectively.



The new Haier K- Series TV will now be available across India at the below prices:





LE43K6600UGA | 108cm(43)| Rs 51,490



LE50K6600HQGA | 127cm(50) | Rs 63,490



LE58K6600HQGA | 146cm(58) | Rs 90,490



LE65K6600HQGA | 165cm(65) | Rs 1,06,990



LE75K6600HQGA | 190cm(75) | Rs 2,09,990





The new Smart LED TVs come with 4K picture quality on screen sizes. The all-screen bezel-less display gives the series a slim and stylish design.



Inspired by Haier’s advancing technology, the 4K HDR television series comes with the latest Android 9.0 version certification with AI and can act as an IoT hub for all smart devices, allowing the users to navigate and control their connected devices seamlessly.



The series comes packed with smart features like Google Assistant that lets the user navigate the TV with just a voice command. Furthermore, the TV can be controlled through Bluetooth Voice remote control and Android TV mobile application to ensure an uninterrupted and seamless viewing experience for the consumers.



Haier’s new Android TV also comes with IoT features that allow the user to control smart devices with just a touch of a button or a voice command. The TV also incorporates a built-in Google Chromecast that allows users to cast their favourite content from their smartphone directly on the Android TV.



The range enables access to many popular streaming services and apps via Google Play Store. With this feature, users can enjoy content streaming, Live TV, and can also download their favorite apps. The Bluetooth 5.0 equipped remote control of the TV comes with Google Assistant voice built-in button and Hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube.



The TV has two USB ports, along with built-in Wi-Fi. On the audio front, the K -Series TVs comes up with Dolby Digital decoder and high-quality surround sound.



Commenting on the launch, Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India said, “With the launch of new Google Android K-Series Televisions, we are strengthening our commitment to provide IoT and AI-powered smart homes to our consumers. At Haier, we believe that the solution lies in addressing the evolving needs of our consumers through innovative products powered by cutting-edge technologies. The new way of life has made people realize the need for a more connected and smart living eco-system. We are thrilled to present our latest entrants in our television range and take a step ahead in transforming Indian modern homes. With our new Smart LED K-Series TVs, we look forward to providing our customers with an entertainment prowess that caters to their need for on-demand content without any complicated hassles.”