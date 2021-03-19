Advertisement

Haier launches Super Drum Series of Front Load Washing Machines, price starts Rs 38,490

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 5:31 pm

Latest News

The super drum series comes with 3 years of comprehensive & 12 years warranty on Motor respectively.
Haier today extended its washing machine line-up for 2021 by introducing the new Super Drum Series - Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine, sporting the first biggest ever drum.

 

This new array of smart washing machines is available in 6 new variants. The super drum series comes with 3 years of comprehensive & 12 years warranty on Motor respectively.

Price and availability: The new front load washing machines are now available across India and are priced as follows:

 

HW80-IM12929C | INR 44,490

HW80-IM12929CS3 | INR 44,990

HW75-IM12929CS3 | INR 42,990

HW70-IM12929CS3| INR 38,990

HW70-IM12929C| INR 38,490

 

As per the company, the washing machine incorporates an industry-first extra-large 525mm super drum which provides extra space and extra care to the garments, enhancing washing efficiency & intensity. With the increase in the size of the drum, the washing machine minimizes creases and enables users to easily load and take out the laundry, thereby saving time.

 

The new washing machines feature a BLDC inverter motor, which is designed to consume less energy than conventional motors while producing minimal noise, high durability, and efficiency. Moreover, the upgraded software equipped with AI-DBT (Dynamic Balance Technology) will ensure the washing machine is stable and quiet during the entire wash cycle.

 

Haier’s new washing machine slim body will enable customers to easily fit it in a kitchen, washroom, or balcony. With Haier’s new super drum series, users will now have the privilege to enjoy the extra space in their homes.

 

In the new range, Haier has introduced a 6 step Refresh program, starting from rotation of the clothes to water inlet to the heated water transforming into vapour and then finally moving to refreshing and cooling of the garments. This new feature also removes odour from garments while minimizing wrinkles.

 

Additionally, the washing machine comes with upgraded sanitization functions – Hi Care which triple safeguards the users and their family members. It includes ABT (Anti Bacterial Technology) which keeps the gasket and detergent dispenser clean and hygienic, Dual Spray and PuriSteam that eliminates bacteria, allergens, and mites effectively. Designed to ensure that even the most delicate fabrics remain in perfect condition, Haier’s washing machines are enabled with pillow drum and laser welding tech. These features maintain the quality of the clothes and minimize wear and tear.

 

The new collection comes with a 25° inclined control panel and bigger display allowing easy operability and visualisation.

 

Commenting on the launch, Eric Braganza, President, Haier India, said: “At Haier, we are devoted to satisfying our customers' ever-increasing needs and evolving preferences. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, consumers want innovative solutions that make their lives easier and convenient. With the launch of our super drum models, we are introducing a luxurious concept with cutting-edge features to provide consumers with industry-first technology and a holistic washing experience. Powered by new-age technologies, this washing machine not only gives a dash of style to the consumers but is also packed with smart features. Our constant endeavor is to prioritize Indian households, and we will continue to offer customer-inspired offerings to boost the laundry experience for every Indian.”

