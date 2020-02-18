  • 16:51 Feb 18, 2020

Haier introduces its range of direct cool single door refrigerators in Steel and Floral finish

The new range is available in HRD-242-E, HRD-2623-E variants and it comes with new steel and floral design.

 

Haier has today announced the launch of its new range of single door refrigerators in India. The new range is available in HRD-242-E, HRD-2623-E variants and it comes with new steel and floral design. 

 

The steel finish is available in Inox Steel and Black Brush Line, while the floor door range is available in Red and Marine Peony. The new range of refrigerators comes with 242 and 262 Litres capacity. The home appliances come with inverter compressor technology that saves energy along with new airflow vent inside the freezer for better cooling. 

 

The range is loaded with Bright LED Light to ensure proper visibility, Toughened Glass shelves to ensure the durability of the product, Haier’s Diamond Edge Freezing Technology (DEFT) and a Chrome finished crowner design with Handlebar. 

 

DEFT technology provides better cooling retention. The inner edges of the refrigerator come with a diamond shape that the brand claims slows down the process of ice melting while further prolonging the cooling retention after a power outage.

 

The new range of refrigerators incorporates 3 Star energy ratings as per new BEE norms 2020. The company has also addressed the challenge of installing a separate voltage stabilizer for the proper functioning of the refrigerator by providing a stabilizer free option within the range of 110V-300V.

 

The new range of refrigerators comes with Anti-Fungal gasket to maintain hygiene levels by preventing the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside. Additionally, the refrigerators are embedded with a thick PUF insulation that gives high cooling retention while keeping the food fresh.

 

Commenting on the launch, Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India said, “The newly launched Inverter Range of Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerators is a testimony to our promise of delivering innovative products that play a vital role in upgrading the lifestyles of our customers. With our new range, we are addressing the challenge of the limited space that most Indian households face with conventional refrigerators. With this new line-up of the refrigerators, we aim to ensure ease and meet the needs of Indian consumers while complementing their changing tastes and preferences.”

 

