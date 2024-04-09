Haier India Launches Vogue Series Glass Door Refrigerators: Price, Features

Haier India today announced the launch of its latest Vogue series, a colorful range of glass door refrigerators. The launch comes shortly after the brand introduced its new range of ACs in the country. This addition to Haier India’s extensive product lineup offers consumers the opportunity to personalize their kitchen with a range of colorful Glass Door refrigerators. The new series features a wide array of options, including 2-door convertible Side by Side, 3-door convertible side-by-side, top and bottom-mounted refrigerators.

Haier Vogue Series Refrigerators: Price

These refrigerators feature a glass finish in various colour options like Black White, Grey Onyx, Black Yellow, Cream Pink, and Yellow Grey, Peach Nyanza, Parrot Green, Russet Grey, Rose Blue and many more. The new series will be available at a starting MRP of Rs 51,890 for the bottom-mount range, Rs 58,990 for the top-mount range, Rs 1,24,490 for 2- door convertible side by side and Rs 1,51,290 for 3-door convertible side by side.

Haier Vogue Series Refrigerators: Features

Haier’s Vogue Series refrigerators come with an assured warranty of 10 years on the compressor and fan motor & up to 2 Year warranty on the product. With the convertible feature, customers get more storage capacity as they can convert a portion of the freezer space into extra refrigerator space.

Vogue side-by-side convertible refrigerators have a Magic Convertible Zone which enables you to set different temperatures for different cooling zones. The new range of refrigerators keeps in mind that different foods have different temperature requirements for storage.

“Designed to smartly cater to versatile storage requirements of different food items, the magic convertible technology helps in setting optimum temperature basis your requirements”, says the brand. The refrigerator is equipped with Haier’s advanced Triple Inverter Technology which allows more energy savings and reduces noise. The Dual Fan Technology allows air flow in the refrigerator to keep different food items stored inside fresh for a longer period, while also retaining their original flavours, smells, and textures.

The new range of refrigerators come fitted with a smart display that operates to set temperature and different modes. The digital display panel helps to optimize temperature and freezer settings from outside without opening the door. With the help of the digital display panel, the freezer will automatically maintain the selected temperature level.

Moreover, the ‘connect home inverter’ feature sets up a connection with the home inverter automatically during power cuts to ensure continuous cooling. Finally, they also offer Deo Fresh Technology, which gives consumers 360° cooling, absorbs odors & impurities and can maintain freshness for up to 21 days.