Haier Super Heavy-Duty ACs Launched In India With Hexa Inverter Technology: Price, Features

Haier Appliances India has launched its latest range of Super Heavy-Duty ACs in India. Featuring Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technology the new range is equipped to deliver 20x faster cooling experience and enables 65% energy savings, according to the brand. Here’s what else the ACs have to offer.

Haier Super Heavy-Duty ACs: Price

The Haier Super Heavy-Duty air conditioners will be available at all leading electronic stores at a starting price of Rs 49,990. As part of the launch offer, Haier is providing a 5-year comprehensive warranty including gas charging worth Rs 15,990, cashback offers up to Rs 8,000, free standard installation worth Rs 1,500 and compressor warranty for 12 years.

Haier Super Heavy-Duty ACs: Features

The new range of Haier air conditioners feature Full DC inverter technology, known as Hexa Inverter Technology. The brand says that the new AC range delivers efficient performance even in extreme temperatures. Compared to conventional air conditioners, these consume significantly up to 65% less power.

They pack a Supersonic Cooling feature which delivers 20x faster cooling than conventional air conditioners as per Haier’s claims. “The new range is engineered to provide efficient cooling even in the intense heat of Indian summers, reaching temperatures of up to 60 degrees celsius”, says Haier India.

The Super Heavy-Duty ACs come packed with Frost Self-Clean Technology in the entire inverter air conditioner range, which ensures 99.9% sterilisation, and clean air circulation within 21 minutes. The ACs offer a 20-meter-long airflow and Intelli Convertible 7 in 1 smart convertible feature which enables users to adjust the cooling capacity of the air conditioners according to their needs.