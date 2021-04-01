Haier India introduces UV Clean Pro Air Conditioner with smart connectivity features and more

Haier India has introduced a new AC with UV Clean Pro technology, smart wifi enabled features and more

Haier India today augmented its AC line-up for the summer season with the launch of UVClean Pro. This air conditioner has been designed keeping in mind the growing needs for clean and fresh air while ensuring energy savings for the consumers as per the company. The new variant HSU18F-UVSW4B (INV) will be available in 1.5 Ton and 4 Star Rating.

The Haier AC - HSU18F-UVSW4B (INV) will be available across India with 12 years of compressor warranty at a price of Rs 66,500.

Haier India has introduced UVC Sterilization in their new air conditioner which allows for clean and virus-free air. The newly launched AC eliminates the airborne pollutants without leaving any harmful chemicals or residues behind per Haier. Equipped with built-in LED UV light, the air conditioner kills airborne hazards when the air circulates from the air inlet thereby delivering healthy air to a room.

The UV Clean Pro also comes with a distinctive convertible feature that allows the user to reduce the AC’s tonnage capacity from 1.5 ton to a minimum of 0.6 ton. This feature can be activated with just a press of the ECO button on the remote. This will help the users to choose the tonnage of the AC as per their requirement, resulting in more energy savings.

Moreover, to avoid unexpected damages caused by voltage fluctuations, this AC comes fitted with a hyper PCB which maintains steady operation of the air conditioner even when voltage drops or increases suddenly.

Haier’s new AC is also enabled with Wi-Fi and voice control. The Wi-Fi control feature lets the user turn on or switch off their AC even when they’re not around, physically. One can control the climate of their room with just a click of a button on their smartphones using the ‘Haier Smart’ app. From the app, one would be able to perform a plethora of functions such as weekly timer, error alarm, enable group control, set reminders, pre-set sleep curve, and control the AC from anywhere.

Powered with a voice-enabled feature, the smart AC can be controlled by just a voice command. The all-new AC is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant that enables one to interact with smart home devices more intuitively. The AC comes with Haier’s Triple Inverter Plus that reaches desired temperature a lot quicker and adjusts DC voltage to achieve stable operation between 140V to 264V with ideal voltage control. In remote areas, users can enjoy cool air despite power fluctuations.

With Haier’s Self Clean Technology, users can get a complete indoor wet wash with the press of a button. Once you activate the Self Clean feature, a frost is formed on the AC’s evaporator which traps all the dust present on the coil. After some time, the frost melts and washes out all the dirt along with it in the form of Water out of the drain pipe.

The AC is also equipped with a Micro Dust Filter, the AC removes dust, bacteria, and airborne virus from the air, protecting users from the risk of falling ill.