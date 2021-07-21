Guru Randhawa unveils DEFY audio brand, launches TWS, Neckband and more

Famous Indian artist Guru Randhawa has today announced a new Audio Brand called DEFY. The DEFY lineup includes Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds, Defy Crest Wireless Neckband and Defy Impulse Wired Earphones.

Defy will offer carefully crafted audio wear and accessories, including headphones, earbuds, and speakers that are both performance-oriented and value-driven.

Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds, Defy Crest Wireless Neckband and Defy Impulse Wired are available exclusively on Flipkart. They are priced at Rs 999, Rs 899 and Rs 349, respectively.

Defy Impulse (DEP01) & Impulse X (DEP02)

Defy Impulse and Impulse X wired earphones pack 10mm audio drivers that deliver rich bass and clear beats. In addition, these made in India earphones come with a built-in mic.

The earbuds themselves have magnets in them which makes storage easier and a tangle-free affair. An angled 3.5mm jack ensures lesser wear and tear and promises universal connectivity. A single tap on the helps the user pick up calls or play and pause music.

Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds (DTWS01)

The new Defy Gravity TWS earbuds offer 4 hours of total playback on a single charge. Together with the carry case, it ensures another 12 hours of backup. In addition, they come with 10mm drivers that deliver deep bass for an elevated audio experience.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 technology for lag-free listening experience. There is also a Type-C port for universal, high-speed charging.

The Defy Gravity TWS earbuds are lightweight and ergonomically designed for an overall comfortable experience for extended periods. Users can also use the single touch voice assistant function to access Google Assistant or Siri. They can get directions, play music, or check other updates.

The Defy Gravity TWS earbuds are also IPX4 Sweat Resistant.

Defy Crest Wireless Neckband (DWE02)

The new Made in India Defy Crest Wireless neckband comes with a super-fast charge time of 20 minutes. They offer 8 hours of playback time & 40 minutes for a full playback time of 10 hours. Further, there is 10mm drivers that provide a powerful bass.

Its IPX5 technology makes it water and sweat resistant. The neckband comes with its Bluetooth v5.0 technology and dual pairing for quick and seamless pairing across devices.

The Type-C interface offers hassle-free charging. Defy Crest is compatible with Google Assistant and Siri for a hands-free experience. With this, you can attend a call, sweating it out in the gym or simply taking a break from a heavy WFH schedule.