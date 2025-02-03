Grooves Fort Gaming TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Grooves has announced the launch of its ENC Gaming TWS Earbuds Fort. Designed especially for hardcore gamers and entertainment enthusiasts, the Grooves Fort Gaming TWS earbuds deliver an immersive experience sporting up to 80 hours of battery life, up to 45dB noise cancellation, and synchronized audio-visual performance. Here are all the details of the earbuds.

Grooves Fort Gaming TWS Earbuds: Price

The Grooves Fort Gaming TWS is available for Rs 1,699 and can be purchased through Amazon and Flipkart.

Grooves Fort Gaming TWS Earbuds: Features

Each Fort TWS earbud features a large 13mm dynamic drive that is claimed to produce powerful bass and crisp highs. Boasting Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the Fort TWS ensures uninterrupted communication, while its CVC noise filtering technology helps capture and enhance human voices accurately.

Whether engaging in intense battles or enjoying a cinematic soundtrack, the earbuds deliver rich, distortion-free sound for every moment. The earbuds use Bluetooth v5.3 for stable and lag-free connections. It further boasts of an ultra-low Latency of 40ms, for real-time synchronized audio and video of split-second actions in fast-paced games and movies.

The Fort TWS gets a ABS spaceship-inspired shell and Jaguar Mechanical RGB lighting. The RGB Breathing charging case adds a vibrant touch, complementing the gaming aesthetic. Each bud weighs just 5.5g, ensuring all-day comfort, while the case’s internal 400mAh battery extends play sessions without frequent recharges for up to 80 hours of continuous use.

In the TWS earbuds space, Noise recently debuted its Air Buds 6 TWS earbuds that support app-enabled customisation with the new BudsLink app. The new App enables users to customize EQ levels, personalize touch controls, and fine-tune every detail for a “bespoke listening experience.” The Noise Air Buds 6 sport an ANC of up to 32dB and a playtime of up to 50 hours. It stands apart with its integration of Voice, and Context features.