Greta Electric Scooters launches Greta Harper ZX Series-I in India

Greta Electric Scooters has today announced the launch of the Greta Harper ZX Series-I. Greta Harper ZX Series-I brings many of the firsts for its customers. Now, customers can choose Battery and Charger in line with their usage to fit the scooter for the best value. The base price (ex-showroom) of Greta Harper ZX Series-I will be ₹41,999.

The batteries that the customer can choose from to add to their Greta Harper ZX Series -I as per their usage requirement are:

V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge ( ₹ 17,000 – ₹ 20,000)

V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (₹ 22,000 – ₹ 25,000)

V2+60v-24Ah for 60 kms per charge (₹ 21,000 – ₹ 24,000)

V3+60v-30Ah for100 kms per charge (₹ 27,000 – ₹ 31,000)



Depending on the customer’s choice, the price of the Charger would range from ₹ 3000 to ₹ 5000. Pre-booking of Greta Harper ZX Series -I will start today at Greta Experience Studios. Greta Electric Scooters announced a Pre-booking offer of ₹ 2,000 at an effective price of ₹ 39,999.

The vehicle will get delivered to the customers within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence. It comes in Midnight Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue & Candy White colours.

Greta Harper ZX Series-I Features

Greta Harper ZX Series-I supports an elegant and classy design. Powered by BLDC motor, works with 48-60 Volt Li-Ion battery variants. It comes with optimized charger technology that offers a full charge in 5 hours and a dash charge of 80% in 3 hours. The vehicle can be turbocharged from any power plug.

With three riding modes, Eco, City and Turbo Mode, Greta Harper ZX Series-I makes for a perfect drive to suit every mood. The top configuration of the vehicle will run 100 Kms per charge in Eco Mode, 80 Kms per charge in City Mode, and 70 Kms per charge in Turbo Mode.

Harper ZX Series-I comes with an attractive Daytime Running Light, Electronic Braking System, Anti Theft Alarm System, and Smart Shift for easy and efficient operations.

The electric vehicle features cruise control, wireless controller, highway lights (All turn lights flash together with buzzer), side indicator buzzer, and LED meter with trip reset.

The vehicle comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start. The roomy Front Glove Box, Designer Light Consoles, Rear Tail Lamp Consoles, Extra-Large Leg Room, Find My Vehicle Alarm, quality black GRETA branded seat cover, and a USB port (2.0 USB) add to the comfort and convenience.

Ignition/Child Lock, Park Mode, fixed reverse speed limit, improved cell shock absorbers and waterproof as equivalent to IP65 grade add a new level of safety to Greta Harper ZX Series-I. The 10×3.0 inch wide tubeless tyres deliver a firm grip on the road. Underpinnings include a Telescopic Front Fork, Rear Cell Shock Absorbers, Wireless/ Hydraulic Disc Brake at the front and Drum Brake at the rear.