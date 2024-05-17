GOVO Debuts First “Made-in-India” Dolby Atmos Soundbars

GOVO, the brand known for its home audio products, has announced the launch of a new line-up of Soundbars. The 2024 portfolio of soundbars from G0VO includes the Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars with Dolby Atmos support. This launch further marks a milestone making G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 the first ‘made-in-India’ soundbars with Dolby Atmos manufactured at Channelplay’s facility in Manesar, Gurgaon.

GOVO Dolby Atmos Soundbars: Price

The devices, priced at Rs 12,999, are live on Amazon and will soon be available on Flipkart, as well as in leading retailer stores such as Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales.

Furthermore, GOVO with Dolby Atmos is set to introduce the following new additions:

GOVO Go Surround 980 and 965, 525W Dolby Audio, 5.1 Surround Sound Soundbar with wired Subwoofer

GOVO Go Surround 880 and 870, 240W Dolby Audio, 2.1 Surround Sound Soundbar

GOVO Go Surround 860 and 800, 180W Dolby Audio, 2.1 Surround Sound Soundbar

The release timeline for these soundbars hasn’t been made clear as of yet.

GOVO Dolby Atmos Soundbars: Features

The new soundbars from GOVO boast a powerful Chipset that allows consumers to take advantage of Dolby Atmos audio. Powered by DSP signal processing and a 2.1.2 configuration, these soundbars offer enhanced audio quality. Combined with Dolby Atmos, they are claimed to offer greater depth, clarity, and detail.

With a 400-Watt output the G0VO soundbars, they can be placed anywhere inside the house as they provide seamless connectivity with any of your devices through universal HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB compatibility options. Moreover, the new soundbars support personalisation profiles for consumers with three equaliser modes tailored for music, movies, and news, ensuring that every listening session is customised as per preferences.

The GoSurround 975 buyers can control their music experience and pairing through the key panel on the soundbar LED Display.