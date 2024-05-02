HomeGalleryMay 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India

May 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India

Maintaining a list of TWS earbud launches and comparing them can be challenging. Here, we offer assistance by highlighting the May 2024 releases.

By The Mobile Indian Network

May 2024 ushers in the release of new earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like Noise and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Nothing Ear, Ear (a), Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and more.

1
Noise Pop Buds

Priced at Rs 999, the Noise Pop Buds come with a 1-year warranty and are available in Moon Pop, Steel Pop, Forest Pop, and Lilac Pop shades on Flipkart and Noise’s website. Its features include:

  • 10mm drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Touch controls
  • Ultra-low up to 40ms
  • Quad Mics
  • Environmental Noise Cancellation support
  • Fast charging support
  • Up to 40 hours of total playback time
  • Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing
  • IPX5 rated

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE PICTURE STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.