May 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India

May 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like Noise and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Nothing Ear, Ear (a), Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and more.

1 Noise Pop Buds Priced at Rs 999, the Noise Pop Buds come with a 1-year warranty and are available in Moon Pop, Steel Pop, Forest Pop, and Lilac Pop shades on Flipkart and Noise’s website. Its features include: 10mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

Touch controls

Ultra-low Latency up to 40ms

Quad Mics

Environmental Noise Cancellation support

Fast charging support

Up to 40 hours of total playback time

Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing

IPX5 rated