May 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India

May 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like Noise and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Nothing Ear, Ear (a), Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and more.
1Noise Pop Buds
Priced at Rs 999, the Noise Pop Buds come with a 1-year warranty and are available in Moon Pop, Steel Pop, Forest Pop, and Lilac Pop shades on Flipkart and Noise’s website. Its features include:
- 10mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Touch controls
- Ultra-low Latency up to 40ms
- Quad Mics
- Environmental Noise Cancellation support
- Fast charging support
- Up to 40 hours of total playback time
- Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing
- IPX5 rated