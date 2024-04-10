Google Vids, A New Workspace App Debuts: What Is It?

Google has announced the launch of a new AI-powered workspace App called Google Vids. It is basically a video creation app for work that can be used at your workspace to create collaborative and shareable videos through a more convenient way than ever. Here’s how it works.

Google Vids: What You Should Know

Google Vids is a part of the Workspace Labs feature, meaning it won’t be made available to everyone when it launches in June. As Google says, it is “currently testing this new application with a select group of trusted testers in the Workspace Labs”. Even when it does launch for the public, it will be made available only to select Gemini for Google Workspace plans.

Google is marketing Vids as a new workspace tool for fun storytelling, alongside other tools like Powerpoint, Docs, Sheets, etc. “People tell stories at work every day, whether it’s HR onboarding new employees to the organisation’s mission, the training team creating digital learning experiences, or a salesperson pitching a new client on the benefits of their offering”, says Google in a blog post.

Read More: Locate Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Even When They’re Offline

Google Vids can help you bring such stories to life through a video. It can generate a storyboard that you can easily edit, and after choosing a style, it pieces together your first draft with suggested scenes from stock videos, images and background music. Additionally, it can assist you in delivering your message with the perfect voiceover—selecting from one of Google’s preset options or using your own.

For instance, one can use it for pitches, training videos, updates and more. Vids will sit alongside Google’s other productivity tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google reiterates that Vids gets a simple, easy-to-use interface and the ability to collaborate and share projects securely from your browser. “It’s an entirely new app that can help anyone become a great storyteller at work.”