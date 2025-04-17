Google to Release a New Auto-Restart Security Feature for Android Phones

Google has announced that it will soon release a new auto-restart security feature for Android phones through the a Google Play Services update. With this feature, Android will automatically restart the phone if the device has been “locked for 3 consecutive days.” Here’s everything else to know about this update.

Google releases monthly System updates for Android devices and April’s update details the upcoming auto-restart security feature for Android phones which will be an optional one, so users who don’t need it can keep it turned off. The feature will automatically restart the device if it has been locked for 3 days in a row, means if it hasn’t been unlocked by the user.

Restarting a device puts it into a Before First Unlock (BFU) state, where your data stays encrypted and is tougher to access since you haven’t entered your passcode yet—biometric logins like fingerprint or face unlock won’t work at this point either. Once you unlock the device for the first time (known as the After First Unlock or AFU state), your data becomes more accessible because you’re essentially signed in.

The full changelog for the update is as follows:

Private Compute Services V.25 (2025-04-15)

[Phone] Internal infrastructure and maintenance changes.

Google Play services v25.14 (2025-04-14)

Account Management

[Auto] Bug fixes for Account Management related services.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] With this feature, receivers get a preview of content before they accept a Quick Share transfer.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] We’ve fixed issues with device connections-related services to improve your overall experience.

Location & Context

[Phone] Updating on-device location history settings page to support Google Material expressive components.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Enables a future optional security feature, which will automatically restart your device if locked for 3 consecutive days.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

[Auto] With this new feature, Location Time Zone Provider (LTZP) is now available.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] With this feature, you’ll find an updated UI for the Usage and diagnostics screen.

Utilities

[Phone] With this feature, it’s easier to set up your new device and transfer data from your old device.

[Phone] Bug fixes for Utilities related services.

Wallet

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party App developers to support Digital Wallet & Payments related processes in their apps.

Google Play Store v45.8 (2025-04-14)

[Phone] With this new feature, you can opt-in to promotional notifications from the Notifications and Offers page.

Google Play services v25.13 (2025-04-07)

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Battery Life and Device Connectivity.

Wallet

[Phone] With this new feature, you can add a nickname to your passes in Wallet.

Google Play Store v45.7 (2025-04-07)

[Phone] With the update to “Ask a question” feature, you’ll now find answers with videos.

Android System Intelligence V.23 (2025-03-21)

[Phone] Added logging for Adaptive Sound; Code optimization for Smart Dictation.

Private Compute Services V.23 (2025-03-18)