Google Releases Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced Users

Google has announced the release of Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced users. With Gemini, you can now translate text-based prompts into dynamic videos. Google Labs is also making Veo 2 available through Whisk, a generative AI experiment that allows you to create new images using both text and image prompts, and now animate them into videos.

Veo 2 was announced last December with an improved understanding of real-world physics and the nuances of human movement and expression, which helps improve its detail and realism overall.

To generate videos, select Veo 2 from the model dropdown in Gemini. This feature creates an eight-second video clip at 720p resolution, delivered as an MP4 file in a 16:9 landscape format. There is a monthly limit on how many videos you can create, but Google will notify you as you approach it.

Creating videos with Gemini is simple: just describe the scene you want to create — whether it’s a short story, a visual concept, or a specific scene — and Gemini will create it for you. The more detailed your description, the more control you have over the final video.

Sharing your video on mobile is easy: simply tap the share button to quickly upload engaging short videos to platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced users is rolling out globally on web and mobile starting today and continuing over the next few weeks. This feature is available to Google One AI Premium subscribers in all languages Gemini supports.

Aside from that, Google also announced Whisk Animate. Whisk Animate lets you turn your images into vivid eight-second videos using Veo 2. It’s available for Google One AI Premium subscribers globally starting today.