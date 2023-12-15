Google To Kill Play Movies & TV: Things You Should Know

Google has announced that it will discontinue its Play Movies & TV App on Android TV devices and the Google Play website, as part of its plan to simplify the movie and show buying process. Users will be able to access their purchased content through the Google TV app, which was launched in 2020 as a replacement for the smartphone Play Movies app. The transition will begin from January 17, 2024.

The Google TV app integrates movies and shows from various streaming services, as well as offering new releases, rentals, deals, and recommendations. Users can also buy or rent content directly through the Shop tab on their Android TV device. Google Play will continue to be the store for apps, games, and books.

In addition to the Google TV app, users can also watch their purchased content on YouTube, which has a dedicated Library tab for movies and shows. YouTube also allows users to share their purchases with up to five family members, earn Google Play Points, and use Play credit and gift cards.

Where Can You Access Movies & Shows?

Once the transition begins in January, here’s where you’ll be able to access your movies and shows on various devices:

On TVs and streaming devices with Android TV: Beginning January 17, 2024, the Shop tab will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies on Android TV. You’ll find purchased titles, including active rentals, in the Your Library row on the Shop tab.

On cable boxes or set-top boxes powered by Android TV: On January 17, 2024, the YouTube app will be your new home for watching previously purchased titles, or buying and renting new movies from Google. You’ll be able to access titles you purchased from Google, including active rentals, on the YouTube app.