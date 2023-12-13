Three New Features Coming To Google Maps: Know What They Are

Google Maps is used by millions of users around the world and the company is constantly adding new features and making changes (such as the recent visual improvements) to it for a better experience. Now, the company has announced that Google Maps is set to get three new features beginning next year. Here are all the details about those.

New Blue Dot Controls

Wherever you are on the maps, a blue dot denotes you and your location. While tapping on it offers shortcuts to save your parking or share your location as of now, it could change soon and provide more functionality as this is one of the three new features coming to Google Maps in the coming weeks.

Tapping on the blue dot with the coming update will bring up key location controls. With a few taps, you’ll then be able to see whether your Location History or Timeline settings are turned on and whether you’ve given Maps access to your device’s location. New blue dot controls start rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS. However, we are already seeing the update live on two of our devices.

Locally Saved Timeline

The second feature out of the three features coming to Google Maps is related to Timeline. Google currently offers a Timeline feature for Google Maps where if you have Location History turned on, your activity including the places you have visited to, is saved in the cloud and is accessible through the Timeline feature.

Now, if you’re among the subset of users who have chosen to turn Location History on (as it’s off by default), soon your Timeline will be saved locally on your device instead of the cloud, “giving you even more control over your data”. “Just like before, you can delete all or part of your information at any time or disable the setting entirely”, said Google in a blog post.

Further if you choose to back it up to the cloud, Google encrypts that data so no one, including Google, can read it. Additionally, when you first turn on Location History, the auto-delete control will be set to three months by default, which means that any data older than that will be automatically deleted. Previously this option was set to 18 months. This feature will gradually roll out through the next year on Android and iOS, and you’ll receive a notification when this update comes to your account.

Delete Places Related Activity From Maps

The last new feature will enable users to see all their recent activity on Maps related to a specific place in one central menu, and then allow them to easily delete their searches, directions, visits, and shares with just a few taps. The ability to delete place-related activity from Maps starts rolling out on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.