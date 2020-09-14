Advertisement

Google Sabrina Dongle May Launch as Google Chromecast With Google TV

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 1:35 pm

Latest News

Google's new streaming device might be called the Google Chromecast with Google TV instead of it launching under the Nest branding.
Advertisement

 

Over the past few months, Google has been reportedly working on an Android TV dongle codenamed 'Sabrina'. This new device was rumored to launch under the 'Nest' branding. 

 

Now, the new reports suggest otherwise. According to reports from Android Police, Google will reportedly retain the 'Chromecast' branding for this new dongle as well and will called 'Google Chromecast with Google TV', but will completely differ from existing Chromecast devices. 

 

Advertisement

The new streaming device by Google will be one of its kind and not similar to Chromecast streaming sticks which need an Android phone for controls. 

 

The operating system called Android TV which is made for smart TVs will also get a major overhaul in terms of UI and will be more focused on content instead of apps. It will also see a new branding and will now be called Google TV. 

 

The new branding hasn't been confirmed by Google yet but the reports strongly suggest that it is likely to happen. 

 

 

The pricing or any of the other specifications of the device haven't been revealed yet and it may change before the launch of the final product. 

 

The same report by Android Police also suggest that the dongle will be available in 3 colours which could be Rock Candy, Summer Melon and Summer Blue but of course, these colours could change any time before the launch if Google decides to do so. 

 

The Target's internal system where all these leaks were discovered, also suggest the price of the dongle to be $49.99 (approx Rs 3,600).

 

Photo Credits: XDA Developers

 

Pixel 3 & 3 XL Owners Complain about Swollen Batteries

Android 11 Go Edition will be available starting next month

Android 11 not coming to Pixel Phones in India yet — Here's Why

Android 11: Top 10 Features

Android 11 has arrived: Beta Coming to 12 Smartphones in Septemeber

Google introduces Verified Calls feature in the Google Phone app

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony ICD-PX470 digital voice recorder launched for Rs 4,990

Goldmedal Electricals launches its Wi-Fi Router + Extender

Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer with Android 9 and dedicated remote at Rs 3,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies