Google Pixel 9a Specifications Leaked in Detail

Google is working on the Pixel 9a, as has been suggested before through leaks and the latest leak details the Pixel 9a specifications in full. These leaked specs suggest that the Pixel 9a will pack some meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, such as a bigger battery, a new processor, and more.

The leak comes from Android Headlines, and as per the publication, the Pixel 9a will sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This matches the panel size of the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro from earlier this year. It is also bigger than Pixel 8a’s 6.1-inch display.

Same as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a will also be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device will also sport a 5,000mAh capacity battery, which is about 11% larger than the Pixel 8a that had a 4492mAh battery and is also bigger than Pixel 9 and 9 Pro’s 4700mAh cell.

Unfortunately, the charging speeds will remain the same as Pixel 8a, and that is 18 watts, which is kind of disappointing considering most other devices in the same range offer 67W or even higher speeds. Wireless charging support at 7.5W speeds will also be offered.

As for optics, Pixel 9a will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, with the front-facing sensor also being 13-megapixels. While the leak doesn’t mention these Pixel 9a specifications, we also expect the device to be IP68 rated as well, along with features like stereo speakers, Android 15 out of the box with 7 years of OS updates, and more.

The Pixel 9a is expected to debut sometime during March of 2025, and at least in the US, it could retain the same price as Pixel 8a.