Google Pixel Tablet render gives us a closer look at the device

Google is working on bringing its first Pixel tablet to the public soon and it is expected that the device will debut at the Google I/O event which is being held on May 10. Google gave us a teaser of the tablet last year in October but those weren’t exactly high quality. Now, such type of render for the Google Pixel Tablet have been leaked, giving us a closer look at the device.

The Google Pixel Tablet render comes from a known tipster who goes by the name of Evan Blass. The render of the tablet shows us the front design from a closer angle than what Google showed. It has thick bezels around the display with the front camera being positioned on the right bezel of the tablet when held vertically.

The positioning of the sensor seems accurate considering Google is expected to ship it with a dock which is supposed to hold the tablet vertically. There is a USB Type-C port and two speaker grille cutouts on the bottom of the tablet.

The Pixel tablet is rumoured to launch in four colours, and will have an aluminium body made of recycled materials with a nano-ceramic finish akin to porcelain. The rear panel of the device will feature a single camera sensor which should be an 8MP shooter. Google had previously revealed another colour option for the Pixel tablet which had black bezels around the display.

Some leaked specs suggest it will have a Tensor G2 SoC, an 8MP front and will run Android 13 out of the box. It should have at least 8GB of RAM, and launch with two storage options – 128GB and 256GB.