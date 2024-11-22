Google Pixel Tablet 2 Cancelled?

Google may have given up on its plans to make a new Pixel Tablet, as the Pixel Tablet 2 has reportedly been cancelled. A recent report suggested that Google was working on the Pixel Tablet 2 with an official keyboard accessory but it seems like that plan was short-lived. Here’s everything to know about the development.

The report suggesting Google was working on Pixel Tablet 2 came from Android Authority, and the report claiming it has been cancelled also comes from the same source. Mishaal Rahman, a contributor at Android Authority, wrote, “I learned from my source that Google had decided to cancel its plans to release the device, citing concerns that the company would lose money on it.”

Another report from Android Headlines said Google had cancelled Pixel Tablet 3 and not Tablet 2, but Android Authority contradicts that report, where Rahman said, “I found this report to be strange, considering that Google has almost assuredly not started working on the Pixel Tablet 3 while the Pixel Tablet 2 is still in an early stage of the product development lifecycle.”

The Android Headlines stated “Kiyomi” as the device’s codename that’s been cancelled, but Rahman says Pixel Tablet 2 had the same codename, not Pixel Tablet 3. Moreover, the Pixel Tablet 2 was still in the prototyping stage, so there was no sense in cancelling the Pixel Tablet 3, which Google may not even have started working on.

Google was working on both a Wi-Fi-only and a 5G variant of the Pixel Tablet 2. In addition, the company was working on an official keyboard (with touchpad) accessory for the device, suggesting improved productivity. On the bright side, the third-generation tablet could still be in the works, as per Android Authority, and the Pixel Tablet 3 might be getting a massive upgrade for power users.