Google Pixel Tablet Unveiled

Google has unveiled its latest tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet, alongside the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a. The company has claimed that it is the only tablet engineered by Google.

Price and Availability

One can now pre-order the Google Pixel Tablet in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Japan, and Australia. It is available in three colours, Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose. It has a magnetic charging speaker dock and is available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256 GB. The former is priced at $499 (roughly Rs 40,900), and the latter is priced at $599 (roughly Rs 49,100). The tablet will go on sale on June 20.

Specifications and Features

Display

The Google Pixel Tablet’s display measures 10.95 inches and boasts a high resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It features an aspect ra tio of 16:10, a peak brightness level of 500nits, and a pixel density of 276ppi. Additionally, the screen is compatible with a USI 2.0 touch pen.

Processor and Storage

The Pixel Tablet runs on an in-house octa-core Google Tensor G2 SoC and features a Titan M2 security chip. It has a storage capacity of up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The tablet comes with Android 13 pre-installed.

Cameras and Speakers

The Pixel Tablet features an 8-megapixel sensor on both the front and rear cameras, with an LED flash unit on the back panel. It comes with quad speakers and Google Assistant support. In addition to the main device, the company provides a magnetic dock with pogo pin connector support. This dock functions as an extra 43.5mm full-range speaker and also serves as a charging device.

Battery Life and Charging

The Google Pixel Tablet has a 27Wh battery, and the company claims that it offers up to 12 hours of video playback. To charge the tablet, you can use the magnetic dock and a USB Type-C charging cord (which you need to purchase separately). This charging method supports up to 15W.

Connectivity and Security

The Pixel Tablet has a fingerprint sensor and can connect to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.. It also has a 4-pin accessory connector and a USB Type-C charging port.

Size and Weight

The tablet weighs 493 grams and measures 258mm x 169mm x 8.1mm in size.