Google Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Watch 3 August Launch Officially Confirmed

Google has officially confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on August 13, for the potential revealing of the brand’s upcoming Pixel 9 series along with the Google Pixel Watch 3. The event is being held earlier than Google’s typical October timeframe for launching new Pixel smartphones.

Google posted a teaser via the “Made By Google” YouTube account and also created a microsite on its Google Store page. The new teaser doesn’t reveal the device but does partially highlights its design. Meanwhile, the company also sent out invites to the press, stating, “You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

The event will not only focus on new hardware but will also showcase what Google has in stores when it comes to new software-based AI features. Furthermore, the design of the Pixel 9 outlined in the teaser for the August launch somewhat matches the leaked one.

The lineup is expected to consist of three smartphones this year, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9. All three devices will have a resembling design. The whole camera bar is now in pill shape compared to it being rectangular on Pixel 8 Pro with only the camera cutout inside it having the pill shape.

The rear of the Pixel 9 Pro XL can be seen housing the triple camera system paired with other Sensors and an LED flash in its leaked renders. One of these sensors look like a periscope telephoto sensor, while we suspect that the other two would include the primary lens and an ultra-wide angle lens.

Meanwhile, the brand is also expected to reveal the Pixel Watch 3 at the upcoming event. The design of the smartwatch was also leaked a few weeks back. The upcoming watch will retain the design of its predecessors. However, for the first time, the watch will be available in two sizes where the larger variant will have a 1.45-inch display, and will be called Pixel Watch 3 XL.

In another related update, Samsung has confirmed the launch of its next-generation foldables and will be holding an event on July 10 to unveil them.