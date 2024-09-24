Google Pixel 8 at Rs 29,999: Is it Worth it?

Flipkart is about to drop one of the biggest deals of the year at its Big Billion Days 2024 sale where it will be selling the Google Pixel 8 at Rs 29,999 effectively after all discounts getting factored in. Should you grab this Pixel 8 deal or should you skip it, is the question we’ll answer for you today.

Google Pixel 8 Flipkart Discount

The Google Pixel 8 launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 75,999. It’s currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 71,999 but during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, the Pixel 8 will be available for as low as Rs 35,999, which is a huge discount of Rs 40,000 over the launch price. On top of that, buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 through the HDFC Bank card and Rs 2,500 off on exchange, bringing down its effective price to Rs 31,999.

There’s an additional discount of Rs 2,000 with 10 SuperCoins that can bring down the further to Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Flipkart will also offer a no-cost EMI option at Rs 5,000 per month for HDFC bank card customers.

Google Pixel 8 Specifications

The Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2000 nits peak brightness and 428 ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 8 at Rs 29,999: Should you buy?

The Pixel 8 is still a relevant smartphone a year later because of how well it is built and how unique of a design it sports. Furthermore, it is one of the first devices from Google to receive support for 7 years of Android OS updates which means you are good to go with the device until the year 2030. In addition, the Pixel 8 gets some of the best cameras in this price range which other devices might not be able to offer.

One of the only major downsides of the device is its chip, as Tensor G3 isn’t the most powerful for handling demanding tasks like gaming, and its thermals also aren’t the most efficient. while daily usage won’t be an issue, if you are someone who wants to do gaming, we’d suggest you to opt for devices like iQOO Neo 9 Pro (Review), Realme GT 6T, or the OnePlus Nord 4 5G (Review). Besides, the Pixel 8 also lacks behind in terms of battery capacity and charging speed which is also a crucial factor for many while purchasing a new smartphone.

To conclude, the Pixel 8 is worth buying at Rs 29,999 if you want a well-rounded camera experience paired with decent performance, premium build quality, unique design, and a great display.