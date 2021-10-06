Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to be announced on October 19

Google has officially announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be announced on October 19. The event name has been dubbed Pixel Fall Launch.

The announcement was made by the official Made By Google Twitter account. Google’s custom-developed chip, Tensor, will debut first on the Pixel 6 series. The Tensor chip is an octa-core processor and it will have an Exynos 5G modem.

As per leaks, Pixel 6 will be priced at EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,200). On the other hand, the Pro variant will start at EUR 899 ( approx. Rs 77,900). The vanilla model is said to come in Carbon, Fog and light Orange colours. In addition, the Pro variant might come in Silver, Gold, and Carbon colours.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Expected Specs

The vanilla variant will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. The Pro variant is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones will sport under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 6 series will run on the latest Android 12 out of the box. In addition, the Pro model will have three rear cameras, while the standard model will have two rear cameras.

In addition, Pixel 6 Pro will come with a digital car key application pre-installed on the device. Using this, users will be able to unlock their car either using NFC or UWB (ultra-wideband). Furthermore, the 12GB RAM figure has been confirmed, which is expected to be an LPDDR5 module. The Mali-G78 will handle the GPU tasks, and it will be clocked at up to 848MHz.

Moreover, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a primary rear camera with Samsung’s 50MP GN1 image sensor. There will be a wide-angle camera as well with Sony’s 12MP IMX386 image sensor. A tertiary telephoto camera with Sony’s 48MP IMX586 image sensor is also said to exist. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

So far, we know that the Pixel 6 won’t be arriving in India at the time of launch. A recent leak revealed the smartphones would have 33W fast charging. However, it hasn’t been confirmed by the company yet.