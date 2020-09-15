Google Pixel 5 to launch on September 30 along with other new products

The new Pixels, Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 will be launching on September 30 along with the new smart speaker and Chromecast

Advertisement

Google has now announced the date on which it is gonna take the wraps off its new Pixel series. The company said yesterday on its social media handles that the launch event will be held on 30th September, 11AM PT (11:30p.m. IST).

At the event, according to Google, it will reveal its new Pixels, the new smart speaker and the new Chromecast.

Advertisement

The new Pixel 5, 4A 5G along with other products have been leaked in all their glory. The new Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 recently also cleared certification at FCC and Canada certification.

Google is also rumoured to introduce the new streaming dongle with a new name called 'Google Chromecast with Google TV' where it will also be revamping its Android TV UI and will be naming it as Google TV.

As per the leaks, Google Pixel 5 is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will sport a 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support. It will come with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to feature a 6.2-inch display and it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as well. The phone is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It will come with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The phone is reported to sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support.