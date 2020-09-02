Advertisement

Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 clear certification

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 02, 2020 10:58 am

The Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 have recently cleared the FCC and Canada certification and are expected to launch on 30th of September. Both these phones will not be launching in India.
October is the month where we witness a new device by Google every year. This time also, Google will be launching 2 of its devices which are the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5.

 

To confirm these launches, both of these devices have reportedly been spotted on FCC and Canada certification. The Canada certification saw the model with the codename G025E and the FCC saw the models namely G025I, G025H, G025E, GTT9Q, G5NZ6, and GD1YQ. 

 

Out of these, the model names G025E, G025H, G025I should stand for the Pixel 4A 5G while the model names GTT9Q, G5NZ6, and GD1YQ should be for Pixel 5.

 

Read More: Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

 

These FCC listings confirm that the suspected September 30 launch for these devices might be true. Unfortunately, only the Pixel 4A will be arriving in India in October and will be sold through Flipkart. 

 

The Pixel 4A 5G is pretty identical to the non-5G model. The difference between them is just the 5G Chip. To recall, Pixel 4A is powered by the Snapdragon 730G coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It comes with a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ 60Hz display. 

 

The 4A has a 3140mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging and also has Dual-SIM support. Coming to the cameras, it has a single 12MP sensor on the back with an 8MP front-facing shooter. 

 

The Pixel 5 listing on FCC also shows the feature called WPT (Wireless Power Transfer) which means it could be able to charge various accessories, for example, the Pixel Buds.


Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again

Google Pixel 5 key specs leaked online ahead of launch

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

