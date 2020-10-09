Google Pixel 4A,Nest Audio get special price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 6,999 in India

The Google Pixel 4A and Nest Audio smart speaker will launch in India on October 16th as a part of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.

With Flipkart's Annual Big sale, the Big Billion Days right around the corner, it has revealed the Indian pricing for the Google Pixel 4A and Google Nest Audio. The Pixel 4A will be priced at Rs 31,999 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 and the Nest Audio will be priced at Rs 7,999, but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 6,999.

The Pixel 4A will be launching today on Flipkart at 12 noon. While the Pixel 4a is a Flipkart-exclusive, the Nest Audio will also be available soon at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq store. Both the devices will be available for purchase starting October 16th.

Pixel 4a users can enjoy entertainment and extra storage, with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Nest Audio will be available in India in two colors: Chalk and Charcoal. The Pixel 4A will be available only in 1 colour which is 'Just Black'.

Pixel 4A Specifications

The Google Pixel 4a is loaded with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 443ppi pixel density, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS and more. FOr the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter f/2.4 aperture.

The phone comes with a 3140mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C Gen 1 port.

Nest Audio Specifications

Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker, made for music lovers. The speaker is 75 percent louder and has 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home. The smart speaker uses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer for more powerful bass.

Nest Audio helps you tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment and control a range of compatible smart home brands like Philips Hue, TP-Link and more.