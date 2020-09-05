Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Google Pixel 5 is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Google is working on two Pixel smartphones - Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G which are expected to be launched soon. Now both the smartphones colour variants and price for the European markets have been leaked online.



As per the leak from a Twitter user Nils Ahrensmeier, the upcoming Pixels will be priced under €700 and will come in two colours. Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 and it will come in Black and White colours.



Talking of the Pixel 5, it is said to be priced at €629 and it will come in Black and Green colour options. The tipster also speculated that the device could be costing $649 in the U.S.



As per previous leaks, Google Pixel 5 is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support. It will come with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.



For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



The Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to feature a 6.2-inch display and it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as well. The phone is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



It will come with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The phone is reported to sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support.