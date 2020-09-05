Advertisement

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 05, 2020 11:46 am

Latest News

Google Pixel 5 is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support.
Advertisement

Google is working on two Pixel smartphones - Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G which are expected to be launched soon. Now both the smartphones colour variants and price for the European markets have been leaked online.

As per the leak from a Twitter user Nils Ahrensmeier, the upcoming Pixels will be priced under €700 and will come in two colours. Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 and it will come in Black and White colours.

Talking of the Pixel 5, it is said to be priced at €629 and it will come in Black and Green colour options. The tipster also speculated that the device could be costing $649 in the U.S.

As per previous leaks, Google Pixel 5 is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support. It will come with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to feature a 6.2-inch display and it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as well. The phone is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 It will come with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. The phone is reported to sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Google to launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 clear certification

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Clover surfaces with Snapdragon 460 and 4GB RAM

Snapdragon 732G Vs. Snapdragon 730G: What's the Difference

Vivo V20 SE surfaces online with Snapdragon 665 and 8GB of RAM

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies