Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

Coming to the specifications of the Google Pixel 5, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Google is working on two Pixel smartphones that will be launched in the month of October. The company is gearing up to launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones and now, ahead of launch, a live image of both the smartphones along with key specs have been leaked online.

XDA Developers was able to get the live image of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 4G smartphone. As per the image, the Pixel 5 comes with a smaller form factor and it is located on the left side, while the Pixel 4a 5G is taller and it is placed on the right side. The image reveals that both the phones will come with a square-shaped camera module with two camera sensors along with a flash and an unknown sensor. The Pixel comes with a black colour finish, while the Pixel 4a 5G comes with White colour options.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

Coming to the specifications of the Google Pixel 5, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.0-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. On the battery front, the phone is reported to sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support. There will be no headphone jack and the phone is built with plastic materials.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to feature a 6.2-inch display and it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as well. The phone is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup, which is similarly found in the Google Pixel 5. It will come with a combination of 12.2-megapixel primary Sony IMX363 sensor along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Sony IMX355 sensor. On the battery front, the phone is reported to sport 4000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support and 5W reverse wireless charging support. There will be no headphone jack and the phone will come with a physical fingerprint sensor at the back panel.