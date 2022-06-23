Google Nest Cam (battery) launched in India in partnership with Tata Play

Google has launched a new product in India and it is the Nest Cam (Battery). The company has partnered with Tata Play to utilise its satellite-based platform to provide a seamless user experience. The Nest Cam (Battery) is aimed at those looking for home and small office surveillance applications.

The Google Nest Cam (battery) is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available on the Tata Play website for purchase beginning June 23rd. It will come in a single Snow colour option. The Google Nest Cam (battery) will work with Tata Play services. Tata Play Secure+ is the new service that will include the Nest Cam and the annual Nest Aware subscription. The package includes Familiar Face Detection and 30/60 day event video history.

It will be available for all Tata Play subscribers in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur. The Nest Aware Basic with support for up to 4 cameras costs Rs 3,000 per year. The same subscription with support for up to 8 cameras costs Rs 6,000/year while support for up to 12 cameras will cost Rs 9,000 a year. Tata Play is also offering a free Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) with the purchase of the service.

Google Nest Cam (Battery) Specifications, Features

The Battery powered Nest Cam comes with a rechargeable battery that allows easy installation inside or outside home. There’s improved detection which allows for accurate alerts and functions with three types of objects – person, vehicle and animals. Activity Zones and 3 hours of event video history is provided out of the box.

The video quality has support for 1080p video footage with HDR and night vision. There’s 3 hours of event video footage and one can filter events by type. The cam has support for Google Home app so one can control features via the app. There’s a two-way talk feature allows listening and speaking abilities on the go.

Read More: How to set Google Assistant as default Assistant on Galaxy Watch4?

The video feed is processed on-device so that the privacy and security of the user is maintained. The linked Google account adds another layer of protection thanks to the two-factor authentication.

The Nest Cam sports a 1/2.8-inch 2MP sensor with a 130 degree field of view. The camera shoots in 16:9 aspect ratio and allows up to 6x digital zoom. The device supports footage in real time at 1080p (30fps) and supports HDR and Night Vision. The camera can operate at temperatures between -20 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius.

In terms of connectivity, the Nest Cam gets dual band Wi-Fi support and low energy Bluetooth. On the inside, there is a 6 Ah, 3.65V lithium-ion battery. The product further includes a 3.3 ft (1 m) indoor rated charging cable and a 7.5W USB-A power adapter.

It features a high-quality speaker and microphone and a full-duplex 2-way audio with noise cancellation. The camera is IP54 certified and supports connectivity with both Android and iOS.