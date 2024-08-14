Android 15 Beta 4.2 Squashes More Bugs as Stable Build Nears Release

Google began the public beta testing of Android 15 in April 2024 and since then, it has constantly rolled out updates that have introduced new features and have also fixed bugs alongside bringing improvements. The latest Android 15 Beta 4.2 does the same, where it fixes some bugs ahead of the final stable Android 15 build which should release by next month.

The Android Beta Program team announced the release of Android 15 Beta 4.2 on Reddit. As the minor point version suggests, the AP31.240617.015 build is dedicated to bug fixes. Below are the issues resolved in this update:

Fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up

Fixed an issue where a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera

Fixed a camera issue that was causing low frame rates

Fixed a camera issue that was causing a crash when changing zoom values

Fixed an issue with camera saturation

Fixed an issue that was causing the UI to flicker

Fixed an issue that was causing the YouTube App to crash

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launched in India: Competes Directly With The Galaxy Z Fold 6

The beta update also brings the August 2024 security patch of Pixel devices. If you’re currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you will automatically get offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 15 Beta 4.1. Eligible devices include Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

You can go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update to download the Android 15 Beta 4.2 on your Pixel smartphone.

With Google still fixing bugs in Android 15, it seems like the company isn’t ready to roll out the stable build just yet, which is likely also the reason behind why the new Pixel 9 series comes with Android 14 out of the box. This is the first time that the new Google Pixel devices haven’t launched with the latest Android version out of the box. The stable Android 15 update is expected to begin rolling out sometime in September 2024.