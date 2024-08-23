Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Users Can Now Install Android 15 Beta 4.2

Google began running the Android 15 beta a few months back and while the Pixel 9 series was expected to ship with Android 15, it unfortunately didn’t. However, Google has now added the two currently available Pixel 9 series handsets, the Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro XL, to the list of devices which support Android 15 Beta.

Android Beta for Pixel offers you a simple way to try pre-release versions of Android, and test drive the new features of the upcoming Android version. Android 15 Beta 4.2 was released last week as the final bug-fix update before the stable launch. OTA images of this update are now available for the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL and you can install these via the Google’s Android Beta website, too.

The Android 15 Beta 4.2 is dedicated to bug fixes. The update fixed an issue where some devices were delayed in waking up, a gray transparent bar was appearing when using the camera, a camera issue that was causing low frame rates, an issue that was causing the UI to flicker, and more.

The OTA images haven’t been made available for the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as these two devices haven’t gone on sale yet. The Android 15 Beta with build number AP31.240617.015 comes with the August 2024 security patch. As this a beta build, you can expect some bugs across the system due to which we won’t recommend you to install it on your primary device.

However, if you want to have the latest Android version installed on your Pixel 9 series device, Google has now given you the option to do so. This is the first time Google hasn’t shipped its Pixel devices with the latest version of Android out of the box. The Pixel 9 series is promised to get 7 years of updates including feature drops.