Google Levels Up AI in Android With Gemini Live, Also Announces 10 New Voices For Gemini

The new Google Pixel 9 series comes with an upgraded AI experience, which includes the new Gemini Live feature that was showcased earlier this year in May during Google I/O 2024. It is a mobile conversational experience that lets you have free-flowing conversations with Gemini, and it’s not only limited to Pixel 9 series but is rolling out to every user who is subscribed to Gemini Advanced. Apart from Gemini, Google is also rolling out other new AI features to up the level of artificial intelligence in Android OS.

Gemini Live in Android

Users can now go Live with Gemini and ask the chatbot about any query they have with their voice. You can even interrupt mid-response to dive deeper on a particular point, or pause a conversation and come back to it later.

Gemini Live from Google is also available hands-free: You can keep talking with the Gemini App in the background or when your phone is locked, so you can carry on your conversation on the go, just like you might on a regular phone call.

Gemini Live begins rolling out today in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones, and in the coming weeks will expand to iOS and more languages. To make speaking to Gemini feel even more natural, Google is also introducing 10 new voices to choose from, so you can pick the tone and style that works best for you.

New Extensions for Gemini

Gemini connects with other Google apps through extensions and it will be getting support for newer ones soon. The new extensions will be rolled out to Gemini in the coming weeks, and will include the likes of Keep, Tasks, Utilities and expanded features on YouTube Music. It will enable new features for users. For instance, the Calendar extension will allow you to snap a photo of a concert flier and ask Gemini if you’re free that day — and even set a reminder to buy tickets.

More Contextually Aware

Further, Gemini is fully integrated into the Android user experience, providing more context-aware capabilities that are only possible on Android. Because Gemini has built deep integrations for Android, it can do more than just read the screen: It can interact with many of the apps you already use. For example, you can drag and drop images that Gemini generates directly into apps like Gmail and Google Messages.