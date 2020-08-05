Advertisement

Google introduces Apple’s AirDrop competitor with Nearby Share

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 12:46 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Nearby Share, the feature will be available in select smartphones.
Advertisement

Google has announced the launch of a new file sharing platform to give a stiff competition to the Apple AirDrop feature. Dubbed as Nearby Share, the feature will be available in select smartphones. 

 

The company has revealed that the Nearby Share feature will be available with select Pixel and Samsung smartphones starting today. The company will work with other companies to bring the Nearby Share to more smartphones over the next few weeks. 

 

The feature works in a similar way as seen in Apple devices. The devices use AirDrop features to transfer files from one iPhone to another without using any third-party application. Google has revealed that the feature is rolling out to Android 6.0+ phones and it makes it easier to instantly share files, links, pictures and more with other users. The feature is also designed to keep privacy in mind. 

 

Advertisement

The company has revealed that with simple taps, users will set the list of devices in proximity with which one can share the content. Users can then select the receiver and they will be notified with the option to either accept or decline the file. Nearby Share then automatically chooses the best protocol for fast and easy sharing using Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC or peer-to-peer WiFi.

 

Google says that Nearby Share is built with privacy at its core. Nearby Share allows users to both send and receive files anonymously. It also allows users to adjust their privacy settings from their phone’s Quick Settings at any time. One can be “hidden,” visible to “some contacts” or visible to “all contacts,” so they never receive files that they didn’t ask for. In the coming months, Nearby Share will work with Chromebooks so you can swiftly share files between an Android phone and a Chromebook, and vice versa.

 

Google and Reliance Jio to soon launch entry-level smartphone in India with optimised Android OS

Google to read and translate text via Google Assistant on KaiOS

Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset announced, launching in India on October

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp adds ability to cross-check forwarded messages via Google

US will ban TikTok app, Microsoft in talks to acquire Chinese app US operations

Microsoft Family Safety app to manage screen usage and more announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies