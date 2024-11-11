Google Gemini App for iPhone is Coming Soon

Google debuted Gemini on Android devices and iPhones earlier this year, but the major difference between the two is that Android gets its own standalone Gemini app, while there’s no Google Gemini app for iPhone, which can be accessed via the Google app. That could soon change as the standalone Google Gemini app for iPhone has now been spotted in the wild.

According to a Reddit post, users can download and install the dedicated Gemini app on their iPhones. The app also gives iPhone users access to Gemini Live, which wasn’t previously available via the Gemini tab in the Google app for iPhones.

However, it seems like the app hasn’t been released widely, and only users in the Philippines have been able to access it so far. Users in the comments of the Reddit post say they have tried changing their regions from the US to the Philippines to access the app, and they have been successful in downloading and installing it.

There’s no word on when the app will launch worldwide, but so far, we haven’t been able to access it on our iPads here in India via the app store link. The easiest method to quickly access Gemini was to add a shortcut to the AI assistant through the Google widget.

With a standalone Google Gemini app for iPhone, Google will be able to better keep the app in sync with the Android version in terms of features and UI, as the iOS version of Gemini is still far behind compared to the Android version because the latter has features like Gemini Live and a more minimal UI.