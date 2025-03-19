Google Introduces Audio Overviews, Canvas in Gemini

Google has introduced Audio Overviews and Canvas in Gemini, where the latter is a new interactive space within Gemini designed to make creating, refining and sharing your work easy. Making its way from NotebookLM to Gemini, Audio Overviews transforms your documents, slides and even Deep Research reports into “engaging, podcast-style audio discussions.”

Canvas in Gemini

To use Canvas in Gemini, select ‘Canvas’ in your prompt bar and you can write and edit documents or code, with changes appearing in real-time. One can generate high-quality first drafts, then quickly perfect their work using Gemini’s feedback to suggest edits. Users can also easily adjust the tone, length or formatting with quick editing tools. For example, highlight a paragraph and ask Gemini to make it more concise, professional or informal.

Furthermore, if you want to collaborate with others on the content you made, you can export it to Google Docs with a click. In addition, within Canvas, you can generate and preview your HTML/React code and other web app prototypes to see a visual representation of your design. For example, say you want to create an email subscription form for your website. You can ask Gemini to generate the HTML for the form and then preview how it will appear and function within your web app.

You can also request changes to input fields or add call-to-action buttons, instantly see the updated preview, and then share your creations with others. Canvas simplifies the entire coding process, allowing you to focus on creating, editing and sharing your code and design in one place, without the hassle of switching between multiple applications.

Canvas is rolling out globally today for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers in all languages Gemini Apps is available.

Read More: Here Are All The New Gemini App Features Available to Use For Free

Audio Overviews in Gemini

With Audio Overviews, Gemini will create a podcast style discussion between two AI hosts who, with just a click, launch into a lively deep-dive conversation based on your uploaded files. They’ll summarize the material, draw connections between topics, engage in a dynamic back-and-forth and provide unique perspectives.

You can upload class notes, research papers, lengthy email threads or reports generated by Deep Research and receive an Audio Overview to help summarize your files while you’re on the go.

Audio Overview is starting to roll out today to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers globally in English, with more languages coming soon. To create an Audio Overview, simply upload documents or slides on a variety of topics and click the suggestion chip that pops up above the prompt bar. Audio Overview is accessible on the web and in the Gemini mobile app, and you can easily share or download them to listen on the go.