Google enters foldable space, launches Pixel Fold

Google has launched its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, at the Google I/O 2023 event. With a 180-degree folding hinge, the Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5.8-inch full-HD+ outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google’s in-house Tensor G2 SoC powers the Pixel Fold and flaunts a triple rear camera setup. The phone has a 4,821mAh battery and supports 30W charging.

Google Pixel Fold price and availability:

The Pixel Fold is available for pre-order in the US and should reach customers next month. The phone will be sold only in select markets globally. The price of the Pixel Fold starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the variant with 256GB storage. The model with 512GB storage is priced at $1,919(roughly Rs. 1,57,300). The phone is available in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options. Google is also offering a Pixel Watch for free to customers purchasing the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold: Display and Camera

The Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch inner display with a 6:5 aspect ratio and 380ppi pixel density. The display has a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ OLED outer display with 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protect the external display, while the inner display has a plastic coating. Google’s Tensor G2 SoC powers the phone and features 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It runs on Android 13 and comes with a Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel Fold showcases a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization, closed-loop autofocus, and an aperture of f/1.7. It also boasts a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 121-degree field of view, as well as a 10.8-megapixel dual-phase detection telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom.

The phone has a 9.5-megapixel sensor with a 1.22 pm pixel width and f/2.2 aperture on the outer display for selfies. It also has an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. The Pixel Fold features photography features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Long Exposure, Panorama, and Portrait.

Storage and Connectivity

This phone offers two storage options, with a maximum capacity of 512GB, and various connectivity choices such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes several sensors like an accelerometer, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, gyro sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for security. Furthermore, it features stereo speakers and three microphones.