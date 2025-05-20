Google Debuts NotebookLM App for Android and iOS

Google has announced the launch of the NotebookLM App for Android and iOS users. This first version of the app includes many of the core features of NotebookLM — with more refinements and features to come in the months ahead. Google says the app is “designed to help you understand anything, anywhere.”

The key features of the app includes ability to listen to Audio Overviews offline. “Whether you’re in the subway tunnel, going through service deadspots, or just looking to use less cellular data, you can keep the discussion going by downloading your Audio Overviews for offline playback. And, offline or not, you can easily listen to them in the background — perfect for multi-tasking,” according to Google.

Next, you can interact with the hosts if you want to ask a question or steer them in a new direction. Furthermore, one can share files to the NotebookLM app from anywhere. When viewing a website, PDF, or YouTube video on your device — regardless of the app you’re in — one can tap the share icon and select NotebookLM to add it as a new source. Google notes that it will be adding new input types over time.

When you open a notebook, you’ll see a bottom bar with tabs for Sources, Chat Q&A, and Studio—similar to what you get on the current mobile site.

The app is now available on the App Store (iOS 17+, iPhone and iPad) and Play Store (Android 10+, phones and tablets).

Earlier this month, Google announced two new Canvas features within Gemini. The new features include the ability to build on top of others’ creations by clicking “Copy Canvas” in shared Canvas links. In addition, you can now “prompt to make apps that use your camera and microphone.” These new Gemini Canvas features further enhance the abilities of Gemini in comparison to its competitors.