Google Adds New Gemini Canvas Features, Tweaks Gemini Model Picker UI

Google is adding a couple of new Gemini Canvas features that make it easy to build on top of others’ creations. Aside from that, Google is also tweaking the Gemini model picker user interface on the web and in its App by streamlining the options available for the users to cycle through.

As shared on X, two new Gemini Canvas features include the ability to build on top of others’ creations by clicking “Copy Canvas” in shared Canvas links. In addition, you can now “prompt to make apps that use your camera and microphone.” These new Gemini Canvas features further enhance the abilities of Gemini in comparison to its competitors.

As for the new Gemini model picker UI, as noted by 9to5Google, there are now four options available for users, including:

2.0 Flash : Fast all-around help

: Fast all-around help 2.5 Flash (preview) : Our next reasoning model built for speed

: Our next reasoning model built for speed 2.5 Pro (preview) : Reasoning, math & code

: Reasoning, math & code Personalization (preview): Based on your Search history

Additionally, you can now access “Deep Research” directly from a button in the Gemini prompt bar, right next to “Canvas” and “Video” (for Veo 2 generation with Advanced). Just tap it and enter your research query. For paying users, Google has also dropped the “Deep Research with 2.5 Pro” label—it’s simply “Deep Research” now.

This essentially shows that Deep Research and Veo 2 aren’t separate general models, but specific Gemini features. Plus, the buttons are now always visible, no longer tucked away in a dropdown menu.

Finally, Gemini Advanced subscribers now get access to the GitHub app (Gemini Extension). This lets you import code from public or private repositories and ask questions about it. For now, this feature is only available on the web.