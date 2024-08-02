Google Chrome Gets Google Lens, AI Search For Browsing History and More

Google Chrome has added support for a set of new AI features after announcing a couple of them earlier this January. Google Chrome will now support Google Lens so you can search for anything on your screen without opening a new tab, making it more convenient and easier. Here’s everything the new update to Chrome offers.

With the latest Chrome update rolling out over the next few days, Google will be bringing the same capabilities of Google Lens seen in smartphones, directly to your desktop browser. This means you’ll be able to easily select, search and ask questions about anything you see on the web, all without leaving your current tab.

To do this, users will have to select the Google Lens icon in the address bar, then click or drag over anything that they want to search. One can also invoke Google Lens from the right-click or three dot menu. After the user makes a selection, he/she will see visual matches and results in the side panel. One can then use multisearch to refine their search by color, brand or another detail, or can ask follow up questions to dive deeper into a topic. “Depending on your question, you might get an AI Overview response that brings together the most relevant information from across the web,” said Google in a blog post.

The next new feature is Tab Compare, that presents an AI-generated overview of products from across multiple tabs, all in one place. Google explains the feature with an example where it says that imagine you’re looking for a new Bluetooth portable speaker for an upcoming trip, but the product details and reviews are spread across different pages and websites.

Soon, Chrome will offer to generate a comparison table by showing a suggestion next to your tabs. By bringing all the essential details — product specs, features, price, ratings — into one tab, you’ll be able to easily compare and make an informed decision without the endless tab switching. The feature will first come to the US in the next few weeks and should later expand to other regions.

Finally, with the last feature, Google is making it easier to search for those visited sites in a more natural, conversational way with the help of AI. Starting in the U.S. in the coming weeks, users will be able to access their history and type something like, “What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?” and Chrome will show them the relevant pages from their browsing history. Using this feature will be entirely optional. You can easily turn it on or off in your settings. This feature will also never include any browsing data from incognito mode.