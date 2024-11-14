Google Calendar Integration Within Gemini in Gmail Now Live

Google has introduced Google Calendar integration within Gemini in Gmail so users could easily ask the AI-powered assistant to create events via the Gmail App itself. This integration is in addition to the ability of Gemini to connect with other Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, helping users complete tasks without ever leaving Gmail.

As announced via a Google Workspace Updates post, Google Calendar integration within Gemini in Gmail is going live. “We’re excited to add Google Calendar to the list of apps that Gemini in Gmail connects with,” read the post. Users can now ask Gemini in Gmail to perform calendar-related actions or answer questions about their calendars such as:

Create a [1h] event for [lunch] [tomorrow] at [noon].

When is my [first event] next week?

Create a [30 min] calendar event for my weekly [yoga class] every [Monday and Wednesday] at [9 AM].

Users won’t have to input the “@calendar” command like they have to when using extensions in Gemini on mobile. Instead, they can just give Gemini calendar-related commands and the assistant will handle them within Google Calendar. You can now not only create new events with Gemini in Gmail, but also learn additional details about the existing events in your Calendar.

The Google Calendar integration within Gemini in Gmail is now live for Google Workspace customers with these add-ons:

Gemini Business

Business Gemini Enterprise

Enterprise Gemini Education

Education Gemini Education Premium

Education Premium Google One AI Premium

There are some limitations to the feature as well, and while Google may add these abilities in the future, currently Gemini in Gmail cannot: