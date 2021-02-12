Google brings a new Video Editor to Google Photos along with new features for Google One members

Google is now rolling out a new video editor for its Google Photos app along with new machine learning-powered filters and enhancements for Google One members.

Google launched an updated photo editor last year within its Google Photos app and now its time for Videos as the company introduces a video editor. Google is also bringing more photo editing features previously only available on Pixel to Google One members.

With the new video editor, in addition to trimming, stabilizing and rotating your videos, you’ll now be able to crop, change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits (including brightness, contrast, saturation and warmth) and more.

There are now more than 30 controls, but a good place to start is with cropping and straightening the frame to focus more on the subject. And if the scene is poorly exposed, you can adjust the brightness to make your video shine.

Google says that the new video editing features are already available in Google Photos on iOS and will be rolling out to most Android users in the coming weeks. The company will also bring the redesigned editor to iOS devices in the coming months.

Along with this, Google is also bringing some Pixel exclusive editing features to the Google One members as a part of their membership. These filters include Portrait Blur and Portrait Light. As Blur and Color Pop are currently available to all only for photos clicked in portrait mode, now, Google One members can apply these effects to even more photos of people, including those without depth information, like old film scans or professional shots.

As per the company, Google One members are also getting additional benefits such as access to other new machine learning-powered effects. With the Dynamic suggestion feature, you can enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it's needed, so you get a dramatic, more balanced photo as per Google.

And with sky suggestions, you can make your golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the color and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by sunrises and sunsets.

These new filters and enhancements will roll out to Google One members over the next few days through the latest Google Photos app on Android devices which meet the minimum requirements including 3GB of RAM and should be running on Android 8.0 or above.