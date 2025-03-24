Google Begins Rolling Out Live Video and Screen-Sharing in Gemini

Google has begun the rollout of Live Video and Screen-sharing in Gemini as it announced earlier this month. While it isn’t a wider rollout at this point, the feature should reach more users soon. The feature will first me made available to Gemini Advanced subscribers as part of the Google One AI Premium plan on Android devices.

An Android user has reported spotting a new “Share screen with Live” button in the Gemini overlay, appearing above the existing “Ask about screen” suggestion chip and the Ask Gemini field (via 9to5Google). Screen-sharing in Gemini allows users to share their entire screen to ask the AI assistant about the content the user is seeing. As of now, single-app sharing is not available.

The user also has access to new real-time camera capabilities, enabling interaction with the world through the Live Video feature in Gemini. This feature is available through the full Gemini Live interface by starting a video stream. A button in the bottom-right corner allows switching to the front-facing camera.

In January, Google said that Pixel (and Galaxy S25 series) owners will be “among the first to get Project Astra capabilities like screen sharing and live video streaming.” However, the feature has first appeared on a Xiaomi phone according to the report shared by the user. As of now, we aren’t seeing any of these features on our Galaxy S25 series devices.

In related news to Google, the company is doubling down on Gemini and has been updating it on a regular basis with new features where Apple on the other hand is still struggling to deliver its promised AI features. Google, last week, updated Gemini with Canvas, where one can generate high-quality first drafts, then quickly perfect their work using Gemini’s feedback to suggest edits. Users can also easily adjust the tone, length or formatting with quick editing tools.