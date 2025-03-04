Google Bringing Screen-Sharing and Live Video in Gemini Later this Month

Google has announced at MWC 2025 that it is all set to bring screen-sharing and Live Video in Gemini later this month. These capabilities will be powered by Google’s Project Astra 2.0 which was detailed back in December of last year.

In Google’s words, “Project Astra is a research prototype exploring future capabilities of a universal AI assistant that can understand the world around you.”

With Google’s latest announcement, it is confirmed that it will release screen-sharing and Live video in Gemini Live sometime later this month. As for the availability, Google will start rolling it out to Gemini Advanced subscribers as part of the Google One AI Premium plan on Android devices later this month.

As Google revealed through a video, once Live video in Gemini goes live, launching the fullscreen Gemini Live will reveal a new video shortcut (located next to screen share), allowing you to start a live feed that will make use of the rear cameras of your phone or tablet. You can then begin asking questions to Gemini about what you are seeing on the screen through the camera feed.

As for the screen-sharing feature, when you’ll launch the Gemini overlay on Android, you’ll notice a new “Share screen with Live” button above the Ask Gemini text field. Tapping it will share your screen to Gemini Live.

Unlike the current method, this approach provides a persistent pill with a live count next to the time, allowing quick access to the full UI. Once live, you can ask questions about what’s on your screen and engage in a real-time conversation with the AI assistant.

These capabilities were first teased at last year’s I/O event and will now finally be available for all the eligible users.