Google Rolls Out Scroll and Translate in Circle to Search Starting With Samsung Galaxy Devices

Google is now improving the translation function by adding Scroll and Translate in Circle to Search. “Circle to Search is already a great way to get helpful information about anything you see on your Android device. Now, we’re improving translation in Circle to Search, so you can translate as you scroll,” said Google in a blog post.

According to Google, Translation in Circle to Search is one of its most used features but “until now, you had to restart the translation process every time you scrolled or the content on the screen changed.” With Scroll and Translate in Circle to Search, that is changing. Simply long-press the home button or navigation bar to start Circle to Search, tap the “Translate” icon and press “scroll and translate.” As you scroll down the page, or even switch apps, the text will continue to translate, so there’s no interruption.

While it is a simple new addition, it definitely makes it more convenient to translate the content on screen without restarting the feature every time. Google says that the update will begin rolling out this week on Android, starting with select Samsung Galaxy devices.

Earlier last week, the company introduced a new “Live Translate” feature that enables real-time, back-and-forth conversations with both audio and on-screen translations. Once you open the updated interface, you can choose from 70 supported languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, Tamil, and more.

The tool uses a thread-based interface to manage conversations, automatically switching between speakers by detecting pauses, accents, and intonations. It’s powered by advanced voice and speech recognition models designed to separate voices from background noise, ensuring smoother interactions even in busy, real-world environments.